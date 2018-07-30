A brush fire on North Fort Hood was 98 percent contained Monday afternoon, according to Fort Hood officials.
Spokesman Chris Haug said the fire in the north portion of the Fort Hood range was almost completely contained, and a separate fire in the southern portion of the range was fully contained.
“Fire personnel along with supporting military units will continue firefighting operations to suppress and contain the Fort Hood range fires,” Haug said. “There is no immediate threat to personnel or structures on or off Fort Hood.”
The cause of the northern fire was under investigation, officials said last week. The fires started July 17, as live-fire training exercises were underway.
Haug said West Range Road and Triple A Road remain open to all traffic but drivers should be alert for firefighting and military vehicles using these roads.
According to the Texas A&M Forest Service website, the fire was listed at 100 percent contained Saturday and was taken off the database Monday.
