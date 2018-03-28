Fort Hood officials identified Wednesday the soldier who was found unresponsive March 26 at an off-post residence in Killeen.
Spc. Aigner Certaine, 24, was transported to Metroplex Hospital in Killeen where attempts to revive her were unsuccessful.
Certaine, whose home of record is listed as Sanford, Florida, entered active-duty military service in November 2012 as a unit supply specialist and was assigned to 62nd Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade, Fort Hood, since August 2017.
Certaine’s awards and decorations include three Army Achievement Medals, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and Army Service Ribbon.
The death is under investigation by the Killeen Police Department, officials said.
“We were dispatched to the residence in reference to a medical call,” KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said in an email. “Upon the officers’ arrival, the victim was unconscious and transported to Metroplex Hospital. The victim was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown. An autopsy has been ordered and we will not know the cause of death until it is returned.
