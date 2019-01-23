BELTON — One body was recovered late Tuesday afternoon after a search for two people began on Belton Lake early Tuesday morning.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Ted Duffield pronounced one man dead at the scene late Tuesday afternoon, and the process of notifying family began, Steve Lightfoot, Texas Parks and Wildlife media spokesman, said.
The search continued for a second man who was still missing, Lightfoot said.
Two canoes flipped over on Belton Lake and dumped three men into the water, Lightfoot said.
One of those missing was a Fort Hood soldier and the other was a civilian, but Lightfoot didn’t know which man’s body was recovered, he said early Tuesday evening.
The canoes capsized between 2 and 3 a.m. One man swam to shore, started a fire and was later rescued.
Both canoes were found, Lightfoot said.
The three men were on a fishing trip, according to authorities.
The search was based at Sparta Valley Park at 5170 Denmans Loop near Belton.
Game wardens were conducting the search, the office confirmed Tuesday.
A Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife search and rescue team was conducting the search, along with assistance from a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter and the Morgan’s Point Resort dive team. Fort Hood officials offered the use of its rescue team, Lightfoot said.
Belton Lake was more than 9 feet Tuesday above its normal level, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website. Water was released at 2,963 cubic feet per second.
Lightfoot didn’t know the water temperature, he said.
