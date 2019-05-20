FORT HOOD — The U.S. Army Operational Test Command will get a new commander on Thursday during a change of command ceremony at its headquarters building.
Col. Ronald R. Ragin will become OTC’s 29th commander, replacing Brig. Gen. William “Hank” Taylor, who has commanded the unit since Sept. 6, 2018.
The position as commander of OTC is normally held by a one-star general, meaning Ragin has most likely been selected for promotion to brigadier general in the near future.
Taylor will move on to become the senior adviser to the Ministry of Defense, U.S. Forces-Afghanistan, Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, Afghanistan. Prior to commanding OTC, Taylor served as a deputy commander for the 1st Cavalry Division.
Ragin most recently served as the executive officer to the commanding general of the U.S. Army Materiel Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.
He began his career as a platoon leader in the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, which is currently located at Fort Irwin, California. He has served as logistics officer with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault); as battalion operations officer in the 25th Infantry Division (Light); and a logistics planner on the 7th Fleet Command Ship (USS Blue Ridge).
Ragin also commanded the 4th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, Fort Carson, Colorado, supporting the 4th ID deterrence efforts in the Baltics.
He has served two operational assignments in Afghanistan and one in Iraq.
Maj. Gen. Joel K. Tyler, commander of the U.S. Army Test and Evaluation Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland — OTC’s higher headquarters — will preside over the ceremony.
