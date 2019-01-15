A Fort Hood soldier has died in a training accident overseas.
The 1st Cavalry Division posted on its Facebook page Tuesday that a soldier deployed in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve was killed in an accident in the Grafenwoehr Training Area in Germany on Sunday.
Spc. Andrew S. Ortega, 32, was a horizontal construction engineer with the division’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team.
The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team “Ironhorse” deployed roughly 3,500 troops to Europe in May 2018. The first elements of the brigade returned on Monday.
The incident remains under investigation.
“On behalf of the soldiers and families of Ironhorse, I extend my deepest condolences to Spc. Ortega’s family. Andrew’s service and dedication to the brigade’s mission are displays of his true character and professionalism,” said Col. Wilson R. Rutherford IV, brigade commander, in the post. “Andrew is a true American hero, who served his country honorably and made many sacrifices in support of our mission. The Ironhorse soldiers are deeply saddened by our loss.”
Ortega joined the Army in September 2016 and arrived at Fort Hood in March 2017. He was on his first rotation to Europe in support of Atlantic Resolve.
Another Fort Hood soldier died in a vehicle rollover Monday in at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California.
On Monday night, one soldier was killed and three more were injured in a Bradley Fighting Vehicle rollover at Fort Irwin, NTC spokesman Kenneth Drylie told Army Times on Tuesday.
The deceased soldier, with 1st Cavalry Division’s 3rd Brigade Combat Team, will be identified 24 hours after next-of-kin have been notified.
Two of the injured soldiers were treated on post at Weed Army Community Hospital, while a third was airlifted to the Loma Linda Medical Center 100 miles away, according to a Tuesday release from NTC.
The causes of the accidents are under investigation, the Army Times reported.
