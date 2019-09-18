FORT HOOD — Amongst the shadows and the crisp warm air hidden along trees huddles a leader, his soldiers and their Shadows. In this case, the Shadows are military aerial drones — what the Army refers to as “unmanned aerial vehicles,” or UAVs.

Soldiers from the 1st Cavalry Division’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team were conducting training flights on the drones this week at a small airfield at Fort Hood.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.