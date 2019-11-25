The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is giving one lucky military moviegoer a golden opportunity to see free flicks in December during a special screening of “The Polar Express” at the Fort Hood Reel Time Theater.
The screening will be at 2 p.m. Saturday. All moviegoers will be entered to win two “golden tickets,” which can be used to see one movie a week for free in December. The contest is part of the Exchange’s Military Family Month celebration.
