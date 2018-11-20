Christmas is right around the corner, and for those with loved ones around the United States or deployed overseas, the deadline to mail Christmas gifts will soon be at hand for those gifts to arrive in time.
According to the U.S. Postal Service website, USPS offers a reduced price of $17.40 on its largest Priority Mail Flat Rate Box for mail sent to APO/FPO/DPO (Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office) destinations worldwide — a $1.50 discount from the regular price.
Priority Mail Flat Rate Boxes are available at no cost at local post offices and can be ordered online. Postage, labels and customs forms also can be printed online and all mailing products can be found at store.usps.com/store/home.
To ensure timely delivery of holiday wishes by Dec. 25, the Postal Service recommends that cards and packages be sent to military APO/FPO/DPO addresses overseas no later than the following:
Space Available Mail: Nov. 27
Parcel Airlift Mail: Dec. 4
First-Class Mail letters and cards: Dec. 11 to most locations. Dec. 4 for locations with AE zip 093
Priority Mail: Dec. 11 to most locations. Dec. 4 for locations with AE zip 093
Priority Mail Express Military Service: Dec. 18.
For shipping within the United States, the postal service recommends all packages sent by USPS Retail Ground be mailed no later than Dec. 14. First-Class and Priority Mail needs to be sent by Dec. 20 and Priority Mail Express by Dec. 22.
For more information on shipping guidelines, go to about.usps.com/holidaynews.
