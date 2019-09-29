PTSD and spouses 1.jpeg

Catherine Fogle, outreach and life skills coordinator at the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors in Killeen, is the spouse of a 25-year U.S. Army combat veteran and provides peer-support to military spouses whose veterans suffer from PTSD.

 Lisa Davison | Herald

A military lifestyle is anything but easy: unusual work hours, inconsistent training schedules and frequent moves can add to physical and emotional stress.

The most stressful factor for service members remain combat deployments that often lead to medical issues like post-traumatic stress disorder, better known as PTSD.

PTSD and spouses 2.jpeg

The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors in Killeen provides free to low-cost individual and marital therapy sessions to veterans and military families besides their 12-week Veteran Spouse Resiliency Group.

