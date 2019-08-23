FORT HOOD — Troopers with Fort Hood’s 3rd Cavalry Regiment trained with live rounds this week as the unit known as the “Brave Rifles” prepare for an upcoming rotation to the National Training Center in California.
The regiment conducted a combined-arms live-fire exercise on post Thursday that continued into Friday. The exercise displayed the capabilities of several ground assets as well as the ability to synchronize and communicate across multiple units, officials said.
