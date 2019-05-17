FORT HOOD — There was no holding back as approximately 150 soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment competed on Veterans Field in the Best Rifle Competition on Friday at Fort Hood — all part of the unit’s 173rd birthday celebration week.
The Best Rifle Competition tested each squadron on its teamwork, endurance and determination. The two-soldier teams were challenged mentally and physically as they worked together to go through each stage, which included events such as 3-mile ruck march, 3-mile cycling and 3-mile run; immediately following was a two-man litter carry while navigating obstacles and other physical tests.
“There are sporting competitions that we have been holding throughout the week, but this is really focused on the soldier skills and tasks useful on the battlefield,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Adam Nash, the regiment’s top enlisted soldier.
The troopers were playing for the bragging rights that come with the unit’s Commander’s Cup, an award based on a series of competitions over the course of Brave Rifles Week.
“Everybody is alpha and pretty competitive out here; it gets a little bit more heated than it should,” said Sgt. Justin Howell. “But this brings different troops and companies together to defeat different squadrons. So, it creates a lot of comrade because you have to work together to win.”
Col. Jonathan Byrom, the regiment’s commander, planned the event to celebrate the unit’s 173 years of Army service, and to salute the memory of fallen soldiers and legendary leaders, and recognize family members.
“It’s important for these troopers to know where they come from and on whose shoulders they stand. It leads to them to being more confident in their formations with each other and it helps them look to the future and what they need to do,” Byrom said.
In the end, soldiers from 2nd Squadron Sabre won the Best Rifle Competition, with a team consisting of Staff Sgt. Aditya Sehrawat and Cpl. Devan Smith.
“This is an all-volunteer competition and they are out there representing their squadron. To the winners of this competition I would give them a big hug, a strong handshake, and a big AI-EE-YAH,” Nash said.
