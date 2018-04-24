FORT HOOD — Nearly a thousand soldiers filled the seats Tuesday to hear from the Army mobile recruiting team for the new Security Force Assistance Brigades at Howze Auditorium.
The recruiting team was searching for the best and brightest to fill the second and third brigades of the proposed six brigades — five active duty Army and one National Guard. The 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade was activated in 2017 at Fort Benning, Georgia, and was recently deployed for a train, advise and assist mission in Afghanistan. The second will be located at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The location for the remaining brigades has not yet been determined.
“The Security Force Assistance Brigade is comprised of a bunch of members who are selected on their competency, rank structure and certain (military occupational specialties),” said Sgt. Maj. Joseph Tinker, the operations sergeant major for 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade. “They train, advise and assist, enabling and accompanying operations with our allied partners and our host nations.”
The current mission is to fill both the 2nd and 3rd brigades with approximately 800 soldiers each, he said. The brigades need experienced soldiers in a number of specialties who are capable of operating in small teams in austere environments with little to no supervision. These specialized brigades will all operate in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, which primarily includes the Middle East.
“This is going to help the overall readiness of the Army,” Tinker said. “The way the ... mission has taken place in the past, they would take two or three brigades and pull the senior leadership to build a security force assistance team. That would take brigade combat teams out of the fight for up to three years at a time by the time they were trained up, deployed, came back and were built back up again.”
While not quite Special Forces, the standards to join one of the brigades are pretty high, according to one of the recruiters, Master Sgt. Jeffrey Jacops.
Candidates must perform at least a 240 score on their physical fitness test, maintain a secret security clearance and have demonstrated excellence in their past performances.
The minimum ranks eligible to apply are captain through colonel for officers and specialists eligible for promotion to sergeant and above for enlisted. All who qualify receive a one-time bonus of $5,000, an additional $75 monthly special pay and advanced opportunities for promotions.
“I thought it was a really good, informative brief,” said Sgt. Araceli Harrison, a 36th Engineer Brigade soldier who attended the event. “They hit really important information. The concept overall is really great and I think it’s a great opportunity, career wise.”
Harrison, a chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives technician with one deployment already under her belt, said she was attracted to the idea of joining one of the brigades after spending some time on a female engagement team. Her team helped train infantry battalions on the cultural norms of dealing with females in primarily Muslim countries such as Iraq or Afghanistan.
“It’s a really good opportunity — being able to do something where you can go out and advise and assist other militaries is something a lot of people dream of,” she said. “I have kids, but my husband would definitely want to join so I primarily got the information for him. I don’t know — I might like to sign up, too.”
More information on requirements to join one of the newly-forming brigades can be found at www.facebook.com/SFABRecruiting. The Facebook page also contains contact information to recruiters for additional questions, such as which military specialties are eligible to join. All forms required to volunteer can be found at www.armyreenlistment.com/sfab.html.
