Fort Hood gate

Fort Hood’s Bernie Beck Gate, photographed Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, is located on T.J. Mills Boulevard in Killeen.

 Eric J. Shelton | Herald

Fort Hood officials are saying that social media posts about an on-post shooting Monday are false.

The fake reports were seen on numerous social media sites, according to a post on the III Corps and Fort Hood Facebook page.

