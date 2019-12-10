A recently installed video surveillance system will be unveiled Wednesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The surveillance system will be located at the Robert Gray Army Airfield.
The system was installed thanks to cooperation from Fort Hood, Killeen, Copperas Cove, Gatesville, Harker Heights and Belton. Together, they received a $4.7 million Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant from the Texas Military Preparedness Commission, Fort Hood officials said.
