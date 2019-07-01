FORT HOOD - III Corps and Fort Hood honored the memory of Elizabeth Laird, affectionately known as the "Hug Lady," by dedicating the room where she gave out her hugs after her in a ceremony Monday at the Staff Sergeant George Larkin Terminal at Robert Gray Army Airfield.
From 2003 until her death Christmas Eve 2015, Laird attended nearly every departure and homecoming of troops deploying to Southwest Asia and gave out an estimated 500,000 hugs to soldiers.
