Despite online rumors, Fort Hood was not on lockdown Thursday and there was no active-shooter situation, a post spokesman said.
The spokesman said the rumors spread after a “false alarm.”
Fort Hood released the following statement at about 4:40 p.m. Thursday:
“At approximately 3:50 p.m. Aug 23., Directorate of Emergency Service police officers responded to a 911 call of an active shooter in a building here. Upon investigating, it was determined there was no emergency. The 911 caller reported the incident upon hearing an internal emergency alarm indicating an active shooter. Police cleared the bldg. and found no emergency. Investigation revealed that the building alarm had been inadvertently activated at which time the system was reset. Again, there is no active shooter on Fort Hood.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.