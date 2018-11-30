FORT HOOD — For the next two weeks, selected military families will be visiting Santa’s Workshop located right next door to the Fort Hood Clear Creak Commissary to receive brand-new children’s toys for Christmas.
Since 1985, Santa’s Workshop — a nonprofit working in tandem with Fort Hood’s 13th Sustainment Command and powered completely by volunteers — has been providing new toys to children in the Fort Hood military community. Last year 3,300 families were able to get new toy gifts through Santa’s Workshop, and thousands are expected to benefit this year as well. An estimated 50,000 children have benefited from the organization.
Officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for this year’s Santa’s Workshop Thursday afternoon.
Before the ribbon cutting, board members and volunteers who were crucial to Santa’s Workshop operations were recognized.
III Corps and Fort Hood commander Lt. Gen. Paul Funk II, 13th Sustainment commander Brig. Gen. Darren L. Werner, and Fort Hood guests, friends and families were present to commemorate the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Both Funk and Werner commended the operational growth of Santa’s Workshop over the years, the dedicated volunteers and generosity of the local community.
13th COSCOM Association Community Representative and Chairman Jay Taggart presented a $500 check to Santa’s Workshop on behalf of his organization.
“There’s always a tremendous need, especially in our younger families. So this organization has been able to — in a very organized way — provide for a really nice Christmas for those children,” Taggart said when asked about the amount of military families submitting applications to be allowed to shop at Santa’s Workshop.
Eligible parents are notified when the workshop is about to open for families to shop and select toys for their children based on gender and price.
Visit the Santa’s Workshop Facebook by searching @forthoodsantasworkshop or www.forthoodsantasworkshop.com to learn about ongoing events, volunteer opportunities and how to donate.
