FORT HOOD — As part of his quest to become reacquainted with the Army, Secretary of the Army Mark Esper visited Fort Hood on Wednesday.
It was Esper’s first visit to the post in his four and a half months as the Army’s top civilian leader, having never been stationed there during his 21 years serving in the Army. He retired in 2007 as a lieutenant colonel.
“I was very impressed,” Esper said of his visits to III Corps and 1st Cavalry Division.
Esper also joined the military police on post for some physical training, and held a town hall meeting for soldiers and their spouses.
Before departing for Fort Bliss, Esper sat down to answer media questions. He expressed gratitude to Congress for being generous in this year’s budget to authorize a substantial raise in pay for military personnel.
“We can always do more for our soldiers and their families,” Esper said.
While he couldn’t speak directly to the Army’s role in the recent Syria attacks, or address Wednesday morning’s announcement that the 3rd Cavalry will soon deploy to Iraq, Esper did acknowledge that Fort Hood may be “in the mix” for what the Army calls an SFAB — a security force assistance brigade.
The Army is in the process of forming at least six of the new brigades, which will be staffed by 500 officers and noncommissioned officers — far fewer than a normal Army combat brigade, which can have 4,000 or 5,000 troops, officials said.
SFABs focus more on training and mentoring foreign forces, something the Army’s regular brigade combat teams have been tasked with in recent years.
To encourage young people to consider serving in the Army, Esper wants to establish ways to reach out to the influencers: the parents, teachers and other adults who deal with them on a regular basis.
Esper also has plans to revise the acquisition system for the Army, and implement various reforms. Funding for the military over the next two years will make this possible, he said. “We’re unsure what 2020 looks like, so we need to do everything we can over the next 18 months.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.