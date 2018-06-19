The U.S. Senate on Monday passed the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act, which authorizes an increase of Impact Aid funding for school districts and more money for infrastructure projects in communities near a military installation.
The Senate bill, which passed 85-10, also would block a White House plan to allow Chinese telecom giant ZTE Corp. to buy component parts from the U.S.
The Senate bill now goes back to the House, which approved the measure last month without the ZTE provision.
According to U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, the fiscal year 2019 defense act, if passed and signed into law by President Donald Trump, will also give the military a 2.6 percent pay raise, which is the largest in nearly 10 years.
The bill specifically prioritizes access to public education for military children with $40 million available to school districts in Department of Defense supplemental Impact Aid and $10 million specifically for disabled military children in special education programs at public schools.
“Any school district under the Impact Aid program would be eligible for these funds,” said Cornyn spokeswoman Libby Hambleton.
As a result, education agencies in the Fort Hood area could receive more federal funding.
The Copperas Cove Independent School District is expecting a 2 percent to 3 percent increase in Impact Aid funds, said Superintendent Joe Burns, an amount he acknowledged will be beneficial for the district.
“This will refill that hole that had been made by decreases in funding over the years,” Burns said.
The Killeen Independent School District spokesman could not be reached for comment late Monday afternoon.
The KISD board of trustees is set to discuss Impact Aid budgeted general fund revenues at its workshop tonight, according to the agenda on the district’s website.
If signed into law, the defense act will also establish the Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant program, which is a federal grant program that communities surrounding a military installation can use to improve infrastructure.
Killeen applied for and received a DEAAG grant in 2015 for $3.6 million that funded the renovation of the U.S. Army radar approach control facility at Robert Gray Army Airfield.
The grant covered 80 percent of the cost of the project, with the city of Killeen picking up the remainder of the $4.5 million tab.
In 2016, Killeen used the grant program for improvements to a Fort Hood radar facility, which is used for air traffic control for both the Robert Gray Army Air Field and the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport.
In 2017, Bell County used the program to apply for a $4.7 million grant to fund a high-tech security project protecting more than $2 billion in assets at both of those locations as well.
Once enacted, the defense act will also promote justice for victims of juvenile sexual assault on military bases. It includes a part of Cornyn’s Children of Military Protection Act, which is based on a 2017 agreement between Fort Hood and federal and local prosecutors.
There were 39 juvenile sexual assault allegations at Fort Hood between 2006 and 2012 that resulted in no federal prosecutions. Just a few cases were sent to local county prosecutors, according to Cornyn’s office in a May 2018 release.
