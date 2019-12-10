Fort Hood gate

Fort Hood’s Bernie Beck Gate, photographed Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, is located on T.J. Mills Boulevard in Killeen.

 Eric J. Shelton | Herald

A Texas senator on Tuesday said a final version of the Fiscal Year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act would be bringing additional funds for projects on Fort Hood.

After the Senate and House Armed Services Committees announced their final version of the NDAA on Tuesday, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said the bill would authorize $400 million for military construction projects in Texas, including about $67 million in projects for Fort Hood.

