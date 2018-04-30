1. Yes. It’s long overdue for a city this size. It will save money and help the environment.

2. Yes. The city should offer it, but only if it can do so at little or no extra cost.

3. No. Recycling didn’t work out the last time the city tried it. It would likely fail again.

4. No. It’s unreasonable ask residents to separate their trash into several categories.

5. Unsure. It’s hard to say, without knowing all the details about such a program.

