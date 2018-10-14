FORT HOOD – Soldiers competed Sunday for a Mossberg shotgun during a Phantom Trap Shoot contest at Sportsmen Center’s skeet range.
Eighty shooters competed from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday in 30-minute rounds
Austin Slightom won a $650 shotgun provided by The Gun Range. He shot 25 out of 25 clay birds.
“One of the things soldiers do is shoot and shoot well. The trap shooting contest nest nicely with what we do at III Corps,” said Col. Myles B. Caggins III, director of public affairs.
