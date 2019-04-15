FORT HOOD — A soldier was found dead in a parking lot on the corner of 72nd Street and Battalion Avenue on post March 29, Army officials confirmed on Monday.
An investigation is open and ongoing in the death of Spc. Erica Cobb Atkinson, 35, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, according to Christopher Grey, spokesman for U.S. Army Criminal Investigations Command.
“To protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, we are not releasing any further information at this time,” he said.
The Herald requested additional information on Atkinson, such as the unit she was assigned to, but did not receive a response from the Army by press time.
Atkinson is survived by her husband, Michael, and five children; daughters Ashlynn, Alina, Aubree and Alyssa and son Aiden; mother Tereascia Maynor; two sisters, WyKeisha Gray and Jhodeci Redmon; and one brother, Derrick Cobb.
Funeral services were held for Atkinson on April 8 in Fayetteville. Arrangements for the family were entrusted to LaFayette Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.lafayettefh.com.
