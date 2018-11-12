FORT HOOD — One soldier was killed and another injured last week during a military vehicle accident on post.
The soldiers are assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, said Fort Hood spokesman Christopher Haug on Monday. The incident occurred Thursday when the Humvee they were in was involved in a rollover near Elijah and Antelope roads at 4:15 p.m. Thursday.
The passenger was pronounced deceased by a Carl R. Darnall Medical Center emergency room physician after the soldier was transported to the hospital, Haug said. The driver of the vehicle survived the accident with injuries and was also transported to the medical center for treatment, where the soldier is in stable condition.
The cause of the incident is under investigation. The name of the deceased soldier will not be released until 24 hours after all next of kin have been officially notified, Haug said Monday.
