The stepson of an Army soldier received a special visitor when the soldier surprised him in the cafeteria at Killeen High School on Wednesday.
Staff Sgt. Shane Johnston surprised 18-year-old Mark Landis, a senior at Killeen High School, after returning from a 12-month assignment to Camp Humphreys, South Korea.
Johnston is engaged to Landis’s mother Ruby Basinger, with plans to get married this Saturday. The couple have been together for three years. The tearful reunion took place in the school’s cafeteria, where Landis was preparing to eat lunch.
“He is like a father figure to me,” Landis said. “It was difficult not having that person to be able to talk to one-on-one about guy stuff.”
Landis said he looks forward to being able to talk about “guy stuff” and play video games with his stepfather.
Johnston said his relationship with Landis is bigger than just being a stepfather to a stepson.
“It’s more of a father (relationship) and someone for him to look up to because he’s had struggles in that area growing up,” Johnston said.
Basinger said for her the biggest struggle was not knowing if Johnston was OK, especially given the current tensions on the peninsula.
“This is my first military relationship, so it was the not knowing and having feelings I’ve never had before and not knowing how to deal with those feelings,” Basinger said.
Johnston has been in the Army for 12 years and works as a cable system installer-maintainer. He was previously assigned to the 57th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, 11th Signal Brigade at Fort Hood, before being assigned to Korea. His next assignment will be at Fort Huachuca in Arizona.
