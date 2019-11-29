CAMP TAJI, Iraq — Soldiers of 1st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, also known as Task Force Attack, honored two of their fallen brothers-in-arms during a memorial ceremony at the battalion’s forward deployed headquarters in Erbil, Iraq, last week.

In heartfelt speeches, fellow pilots gave attendees all-too-brief glimpses of the types of men the pilots were: family men, good friends and dedicated professionals.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.