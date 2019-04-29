Five Fort Hood soldiers are in military custody after taking several pieces of military ordnance to their off-post residences in Killeen, according to an Army spokesman.
The missing ordnance caused evacuations in four Killeen neighborhoods Friday night. Police evacuated homes in Splawn Ranch, Hunt Drive, Transit Drive and Carol Way.
The ordnance was training ammunition and not highly explosive, according to Christopher Grey, spokesman for the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division. He did not disclose what type of ammunition it was or what criminal charges the soldiers may be facing.
The soldiers took the ordnance from a live-fire training exercise that was conducted at Fort Hood on April 18, Grey said. All missing ordnance has been recovered.
“We want to express our sincere appreciation to the Killeen Police Department for their fast response and assistance in this matter,” Grey said. “No further information will be released at this time to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation being conducted by special agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command.”
Fort Hood’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit was called in to help the police department assess and recover the ordnance, which was safely recovered by 10:10 p.m. Friday, according to KPD. All those who were forced to evacuate were able to return to their homes after the agencies involved cleared the scene.
