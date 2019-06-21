NORTH FORT HOOD — Under the watchful eyes of Texas oil company executives, soldiers Friday on North Fort Hood showcased how they quickly refuel an Apache attack helicopter and other skills to keep modern Army vehicles fueled up in remote places.
Around nine petroleum industry companies were brought to North Fort Hood from Houston and San Antonio to watch demonstrations of soldiers transporting fuel, refueling vehicles and other tasks. “Today we were able to bring industry in and actually show everything from what we call midstream, which is managing the fuel, testing the fuel all the way down to downstream to its end user,” said Sgt. 1st Class Heather Hathaway, a petroleum supply specialist. The soldiers were able to show the companies how they work from the time they receive the fuel until the fuel is deposited into a vehicle, according to Hathaway.
The Apache landed in a training field and a group of soldiers from the 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command’s 53rd Quartermaster Company and the 166th Aviation Brigade with First Army Division West refueled the helicopter once it hit the ground.
“So what we did was we had an apache attack helicopter and we did what we call a hot refuel. So what they do is they come in and land and we give them fuel and they take off … so they can continue mission,” Spc. Ronnie Guyer a petroleum specialist who helped perform the refuel said. The soldiers that performed the refuel were showcasing their skills to the companies present as part of the Soldier for Life program — which helps soldiers transition out of the Army — so the companies could see what the soldiers can bring to civilian life once they leave the military, according to a Fort Hood news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.