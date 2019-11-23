FORT HOOD — At least 200 Army family members from the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, got to experience what their soldiers go through to remain combat ready, during a spur ride on Fort Hood on Saturday.

Spur rides are a time-honored cavalry tradition in which a Trooper’s performance is evaluated as he or she negotiates several physically and mentally challenging events.

