FORT HOOD — The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, held a change of command ceremony on Fort Hood’s Cooper Field on Friday.
Col. Steven J. Adams relinquished command to Col. Jeremy S. Wilson.
“The troopers on the field represent the nearly 4,000 soldiers that make up the ‘Black Jack’ brigade,” said Maj. Gen. Paul T. Calvert, the 1st Cavalry Division commander.
Calvert said the nation can rely on the brigade combat team — the Army’s primary type of unit for deploying and fighting.
During Adams’ tenure, the brigade successfully deployed to South Korea as part of a regular rotation of forces to the peninsula.
“Our nation expects us to deploy, fight and win whenever, or wherever we’re called to do so,” Adams said. “To do this, soldiers must master the fundamental skills of their trade, must be disciplined, have a winning spirit, leaders must be agile and adaptive and able to build cohesive teams.”
Adams’ next assignment will be as the head of Army operations for 8th U.S. Army in South Korea.
Wilson’s previous assignment was the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, California, where he served as the chief of staff.
“It’s great to be back in Central Texas,” Wilson said. “Soldiers and noncommissioned officers, officers and families of ‘Black Jack’, it’s a privilege to serve in your ranks and alongside so many great warriors.”
