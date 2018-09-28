FORT HOOD — The two deputy commanders for the 1st Cavalry Division were promoted to the rank of brigadier general during a ceremony at Fort Hood’s Cooper Field on Friday.
Soldiers, families and friends gathered to watch Col. Miles Brown, deputy commander for support, and Col. Christopher R. Norrie, deputy commander for maneuver, received their one star.
Maj. Gen. Paul T. Calvert, the 1st Cavalry Division commander, presided over the ceremony.
“I’m fired up about the difference Miles Brown and Chris Norrie are going to make for our division and our Army as general officers,” Calvert said.
Norrie’s wife Kathryn presented him his cavalry Stetson with brigadier general insignia, daughter Bryn replaced his uniform rank patch, and son Tyler presented him the general officer belt. Kathryn also assisted in uncasing the general’s flag.
“Thank you so much for being here today; it’s such an honor for us, our entire family, to share this humbling and special day with all of you,” Norrie said.
Brown’s wife Jamie presented him his cavalry Stetson with brigadier general insignia, while his father Charles Brown replaced his uniform rank insignia. Brown’s son Andrew presented the general officer belt and daughter Abigail helped to uncase the general’s flag.
“On the 28th of September 1989, I enlisted as a private in the U.S. Army Reserve. Exactly 29 years later I’m blessed to be here on Cooper Field as a First Team trooper,” Brown said. “I thank God that I am able to continue to serve and I’m humbled at this opportunity.”
