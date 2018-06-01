FORT HOOD — Hundreds of 1st Cavalry Division soldiers, family members and friends watched on as the division’s deputy commander, Col. William D. “Hank” Taylor, was promoted to the rank brigadier general at Fort Hood’s Cooper Field on Friday.
”This afternoon’s ceremony is special because we finally get the opportunity to pin the rank of brigadier general on the chest of Hank Taylor ... and we had the opportunity to do so with the majority of Hank’s family present,” said division commander Maj. Gen. Paul Calvert.
Taylor began his Army career as an enlisted field artillery soldier in 1988, and was commissioned in 1990 as a second lieutenant in the infantry branch. Taylor’s career has included six combat deployments — four of which were in Afghanistan and two tours in Iraq.
“Hank Taylor is the complete package. A true professional warrior,” Calvert said.
Speaking directly to Taylor, during the ceremony, Calvert said, “Hank, what I love about you the most is that you are comfortable about who you are. You are a man of character who teache ... a leader who makes investments in people and inspires others to action.”
The general star is the oldest rank insignia in the armed forces.
“It’s truly humbling to see so many family members, friends and teammates present today,” Taylor said. “So many of my friends and mentors are here today ... who taught me how to be a leader.”
Taylor’s wife, Cristen, children and grandchildren were present for the presentation of the sabre and the cutting of the cake which followed.
“For the last 30 years, I’ve been a member of the greatest team, the United States Army.” Taylor said.
Attendees of the afternoon ceremony included retired Gen. David D. McKiernan; retired Lt. Gen. H.G. “Pete” Taylor; III Corps deputy commander Maj. Gen. J.T. Thomson; retired Brig. Gen. Kelly Thomas; and Command Sgt. Maj. Maurice Jackson.
