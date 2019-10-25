Stand Down for the Homeless: Operation Stand Down-Central Texas will host the sixth annual Fall Stand Down and City of Killeen Community Triage for all homeless to get support, food and services Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Killeen.
The event will provide area homeless with a hot meal, haircut, medical and dental screenings and new clothing. The Department of Veterans Affairs, Texas Veterans Commission and other organizations will be on hand to provide information and services. Volunteers are needed to work the event and to assist with set up and tear down.
