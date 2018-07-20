State Rep. Hugh Shine addressed members of the local Central Texas chapter of the Military Officers Association of America during its monthly meeting Friday at the Shilo Inn in Killeen.
Shine, R-Temple, from the Texas House District 55, discussed trade and how Texas is an integral part of NAFTA.
According to the Office of the United States Trade Representative website, the United States has free trade agreements in force with 20 countries.
“Texas participates in all 20 free trade agreements,” said Shine. “Sixty-two percent of Texas’ exports go to those 20 trade agreement areas.”
He also said 80 percent of all NAFTA trade goes to the ports, highways and air assets in Texas.
“Most of Texas supports NAFTA,” Shine said. “It allows American workers and businesses to compete on a level playing field.”
In addition to offering free trade for goods, more than 400,000 jobs have been opened since 2005 in Texas due to NAFTA.
