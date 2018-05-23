An unattended package found on Fort Hood on Wednesday afternoon was deemed to be harmless, according to post spokesman Chris Haug.
Law enforcement received a call around 2:50 p.m. on a suspicious package found in the old Carl R. Darnall Medical Center, Haug said.
The package was later determined to be a Red Cross bag left unattended.
Crews determined the package to be safe around 4:30 p.m. and declared the scene all clear at that point.
