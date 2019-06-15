Veterans in Texas who were exposed to the toxic smoke from open burn pits during deployments to Southwest Asia could soon have another avenue to document their health concerns.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at the end of May signed into law House Bill 306, the Service Member and Veteran Open Burn Pit Registry Act. The bill will allow the state’s Department of State Health Services to create a registry compatible with the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pit Registry.
It is unclear when the act will be implemented, however. State Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado. said the bill was amended by the state Senate to only be implemented if money was specifically appropriated for it, which House Bill 1 — the budget — did not.
More than 3.7 million active-duty service members and veterans have been exposed to the toxic smoke from trash burning pits while serving in areas such as Iraq and Afghanistan during the War on Terror, and many of them are getting sick with illnesses and cancers they can’t explain.
Burn pits were used to destroy plastics, batteries, medical waste, ammunition and everything in between. They were a common way to get rid of waste and helped ensure some items — such as military uniforms and items that could potentially be used against military troops — did not fall into enemy hands. The U.S. military have been using burn pits in Southwest Asia since August 1990 at the beginning of Operation Desert Shield and used throughout the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
“The registry proposed in this legislation provides a flexible and nimble platform for Texas veterans to report their health condition, modify the condition over time as it changes and allows for family members of deceased veterans to register disease conditions believed to be linked to burn pit exposure,” Buckley said. “Epidemiologists can use this data to study trends, correlate medical diagnoses and make recommendations for better recognition and treatment. It is my hope that information gained through this registry would ultimately allow for better access, recognition, treatment and outcomes for veterans and active-duty soldiers.”
Buckley said the state registry could be invaluable to the VA in assisting the collection of data to better understand the scope, trend and magnitude of the issue in Texas veterans.
“Furthermore, this data would help them make decisions in providing treatment to those exposed to the toxic smoke of the burn pits,” he said.
For at least one member of the state Senate, finding the money to get the registry up and running is a duty to men and women who served in the nation’s armed forces.
“The state of Texas honors the sacrifices made by those who serve, and this legislation is an expression of our sustained commitment to our veterans following the completion of their active duty,” said State Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway.
“I look forward to working with the authors of this legislation, as well as state agency officials, to secure the funding necessary to create and maintain this registry,” she said.
Texas is home to more than 1.5 million veterans and has the largest population of Gulf War era veterans who may be eligible for the registry, said Buckley.
“Texans recognize and honor the service and sacrifice of our veterans and their families and the state must provide the tools necessary for veterans to access the health care benefits in which they have earned,” he said.
The registry is needed to fill in the gaps of information currently not being collected by the VA’s registry, said Rosie Torres, executive director of nonprofit Burn Pits 360.
Bun Pits 360 advocates on behalf of veterans with illnesses believed to be related to exposure to burn pits, and was instrumental in getting the bill passed.
“The goal with the state registry data is to make sure we have the opportunity to collect data and work with independent institutions and researchers to help build our case towards causation,” Torres said. “The VA currently has the opportunity to revise the registry to track mortality and allow for health decline submissions — to this day, the VA has not addressed these issues.”
Torres said it is important to work closely with state legislators to ensure the VA has every opportunity to access the data, but not control it.
“As the leading state on this issue, we must focus on the mission of how can we help those veterans that are sick, dying, misdiagnosed, wrongfully medically discharged, etc.,” she said. “This injustice needs to stop — war heroes and Gold Star families should not have to fight to receive benefits they are entitled to. Let’s make sure we stand for what is right and grant these veterans not just benefits, but the right to life.”
New Mexico, Florida and Louisiana already have state registries, but they are outreach registries and do not have the capability to update medical information or report deaths, said Diane Slape, Burn Pit 360’s director of Gold Star family services.
Slape’s husband, retired Army Sgt. 1st Class Frederick Slape, died in 2015 of multiple unexplained cancers she believes were related to his exposure to burn pits during multiple deployments.
“In 2016 when we started the first steps to getting a state registry, we went and met with the Texas Veterans Commission,” Slape said. “They suggested (there be) two people who, as the entries start coming in, to contact those (veterans) and see what they need.”
It was suggested the registry could not only be used to provide data to the VA, but also begin connecting veterans — or their families — to the resources available to them through state and federal programs, she said. And while that was the original intent, exactly how the registry will be set up and run is “up in the air.”
“We’ve seen where the national registry isn’t working, and this is a chance to start from a fresh perspective,” Slape said. “We want people to send us questions that they think need to be asked on the registry. I have my perspective as a Gold Star widow, Rosie (Torres) has her perspective as the caregiver of a sick veteran, but there are so many other perspectives out there. Other people may think of other ways to create a better registry.”
Two of the main problems the VA’s national registry has are its inability to be updated and too many eligible veterans don’t sign up because they don’t feel ill, she said.
“When you know you’ve been exposed to something that could kill you, even if it’s years in the future, then why not sign up?” Slape asked. “Maybe this (state) registry will, in the end, save lives.”
Burn Pits 360 will continue working with state lawmakers on the development of the registry, she said.
To send suggestions on what the registry should include, email Slape at diane.slape@burnpits360.org.
