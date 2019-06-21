Texas Veterans Commission chairman and retired U.S. Army Maj. Eliseo “Al” Cantu Jr. addressed the Central Texas Military Officers Association of America on Friday at the Shilo Inn in Killeen about the many benefits the state of Texas offers military veterans.
The commission has more than 400 employees located primarily at Department of Veterans Affairs facilities across the state and offers programs from education assistance and entrepreneur start-ups to filing VA disability claims.
“Our motto at the Texas Veterans Commission is ‘helping veterans starts here.’ Now I always like to add that ‘here’ is the Texas Veterans Commission,” Cantu said. “No matter what service you served in, what your (military occupational specialty) was or your skill levels were, you are welcome at the Texas Veterans Commission.
“It’s our job to ensure that you receive the benefits you’ve earned. That’s what we do best.”
The chairman said that while the commission is run by the state, it does not actually own any physical property and works in cooperation with the VA for office spaces, telephone services and other amenities such as access to printing machines and internet.
Unfortunately, this means the commission representatives have to follow the schedules of the facility they are located at, Cantu said. If the business hours of the location they are at is from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., then those are the work hours they have to abide by.
“We often get calls, even by our elected officials, saying ‘I’m upset because a veteran told me you guys close your facility at 4:30,’” he said. “The VA owns the facilities and they are the ones who set the rules and regulations. We just abide by them. So please understand that.”
One of the biggest issues the commission has come across is the lack of Texas veterans actually signing up for VA services after they complete their services, Cantu said.
“Many veterans feel that when they get out of service, and they may be 25, 30 years old — they’re good to go. But it catches up to you,” he said. “We want to get you enrolled in the VA system, enrolled in the Texas Veterans Commission, so we can process the entitlements you may be entitled to. We’re not just doing this for veterans, but also their spouses and children; there’s nothing worse than when a veteran passes away and their family ... doesn’t necessarily know what to do. We’re there to help.”
To find out more of what the commission can do for veterans and their families, go to www.tvc.texas.gov.
