Texas Veterans Commission chairman Eliseo “Al” Cantu Jr. is scheduled to be the guest speaker Friday at the Central Texas Military Officers Association of America meeting in Killeen.
Cantu was first appointed to the commission in 2008 by former Gov. Rick Perry and placed as the chairman in 2012. He was reappointed in 2014 and is a Vietnam veteran who retired from the U.S. Army in 1978 with the rank of major.
According to his biography, Cantu also currently serves as the chairman of the Corpus Christi Mayor’s Committee for Veteran Affairs and continues to be a strong advocate for veterans and their families.
The meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Shilo Inn, located at 3701 South W.S. Young Drive in Killeen.
MOAA members and guests should make reservations early at www.centexmoaa.org to learn more about what is going out with Texas veterans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.