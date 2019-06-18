FORT HOOD — Roughly 5,000 job seekers attended the bi-annual Fort Hood Soldier for Life/Transition Assistance Program Mega Career Fair at Club Hood on Tuesday.
Exactly 186 companies attended the event in an effort to fill more than 50,000 jobs between them.
“I’ve got everything from petroleum-based organizations looking for work in the oil fields ... you name it, it’s here,” said Jerry Hernandez, SFL/TAP marketing director.
While the career fair was open to all job-seekers, to include military spouses, veterans and civilians, the benefits of hiring soldiers is a big draw for the companies attending the event, he said.
“They know what soldiers bring — team effort, leadership and they’re used to doing missions. They know their job is not done until the mission is complete,” Hernandez said. “That’s what these employers are looking for.”
Sgt. William Gage, with the 504th Military Intelligence Brigade, attended the event to begin looking for opportunities in law enforcement when he leaves the service.
“I get out in January 2021, but I wanted to get a head start on it to start seeing my options,” he said. “I figured the Mega (Career) Fair would be a great place for that.”
The fair was an excellent opportunity for service members to begin connecting with civilian companies before they leave active service and also for family members who were just looking for a job, Gage said.
“This helps people help better themselves,” he said.
