A strong wind blew in the cold weather on Monday just minutes before the start of the Killeen Veterans Day parade, sponsored by the Area Veterans Advisory Committee.

Despite the chill weather and a light rain, thousands lined the downtown Killeen parade route as more than 25 veterans organizations passed by. The parade was led off by an honor detail from the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division from Fort Hood, followed by the parade marshal, retired Army Master Sgt. Clifford Petrey, a Korean War veteran and former prisoner of war.

