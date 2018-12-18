FORT HOOD — The 154th Composite Transportation Company officially marked its return from a nine-month deployment to Kuwait on Tuesday by uncasing its colors during a ceremony.
The approximately 200 soldiers in the company deployed under orders to support Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve in March.
The majority returned to Fort Hood on Dec. 7.
“It is my distinct honor to welcome you home,” said Lt. Col. Justin M. Redfern, commander, 553d Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade. “Months have gone by, and as I’ve grown to expect from any Gunslinger company, your accomplishments have far exceeded almost every measure.”
During the deployment, the company executed more than 525 missions and traveled a total of 600,000 miles to provide support and transportation to units moving throughout the U.S. Central Command area of operation.
