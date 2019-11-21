Two Fort Hood soldiers died in Afghanistan this week after their Apache helicopter crashed while providing security for troops on the ground, Army officials confirmed Thursday.

The two soldiers were Chief Warrant Officer 2 David C. Knadle, 33, from Tarrant County in north Texas, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kirk T. Fuchigami Jr., 25, from Keaau, Hawaii. Both soldiers were assigned to 1st Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood.

