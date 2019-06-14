The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen will conduct an unaccompanied veteran burial at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, for Spc. Thomas Joe Quinn, a United States Army veteran. Quinn served in the Army from 1962 to 1965 and has been awarded the Army Good Conduct Medal and the Expert Rifle Badge. He is not expected to have any family members attend his funeral, cemetery officials said.
Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery staff has coordinated with the Fort Hood Casualty Office to ensure that Quinn will receive full military honors.
The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will also conduct an unaccompanied veteran burial at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, for James Leon Zimmer, a United States Marine Corps veteran. Zimmer served in the Marine Corps from 1972 to 1987.
The cemetery staff has coordinated with the Fort Hood Casualty Office to ensure that Zimmer will receive full military honors.
If no next-of-kin presents themselves at the ceremonies, the on-site representative of the Veterans Land Board will accept the United States flag on Quinn’s and Zimmer’s behalf.
The Veterans Land Board, which runs the cemetery, works with the local community and fellow veterans support groups to ensure that no veteran is left behind after they pass away. The Central Texas community is encouraged to attend.
The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery is at 11463 State Highway 195 in Killeen.
