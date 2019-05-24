FORT HOOD — The U.S. Senate confirmed Maj. Gen. Robert “Pat” White on Thursday for appointment to the rank of lieutenant general and assignment as commanding general of III Corps and Fort Hood.
A change of command ceremony, marking the transfer of leadership from Lt. Gen. Paul E. Funk II to White, is set for 9:30 a.m. June 5 on Fort Hood’s Sadowski Field, according to a news release from Fort Hood.
Funk will be promoted to four stars and serve as commanding general of U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command after departing Fort Hood.
White will be promoted to lieutenant general immediately prior to the change of command.
White most recently served as director of operations, United States European Command. He and his wife, Emma, moved to Fort Hood from Stuttgart, Germany, this month.
White served as an armor officer since earning a commission from Claremont McKenna College in 1986. Over his three-decade career, he served in a variety of command and staff positions of increasing responsibility in the United States, Europe, Middle East and South Asia. These include combat deployments for Operations Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom and Inherent Resolve.
While new to Fort Hood, White has served in III Corps units several times during his career. From July 2017 through March 2018, while commanding the 1st Armored Division, White led ground operations in Baghdad during the final defeat of ISIS in Iraq, according to the release. White’s headquarters reported to III Corps and Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve.
White’s awards and decorations include the Distinguished Service Medal, Defense Superior Service Medal and the Bronze Star Medal for Valor.
III Corps is comprised of four combat divisions, a sustainment command, a cavalry regiment, a fires brigade and multiple enabler units encompassing almost 90,000 soldiers on five military installations across five states.
