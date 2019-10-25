The chairman of the Texas Veterans Land Board is asking people to attend the funeral service for a United States Army veteran who will be buried next week in Killeen, with no family expected to attend.
E. Shane Hernandez, the director of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, announced Thursday that veteran Spc. Jack Parker Whittington was not expected to have anyone attend his funeral at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. Whittington served in the U.S. Army from Feb. 16, 1960, to Aug. 5, 1963. King-Tears Funeral Home in Austin,has coordinated with the Army Casualty Office at Fort Hood to ensure Whittington will receive military honors.
