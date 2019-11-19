The chairman of the Texas Veterans Land Board is asking people to attend the funeral service for a Navy veteran who will be buried this week in Killeen, with no family expected to attend.
E. Shane Hernandez, the director of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, announced Monday that veteran AR Lewis Adkins Jr. was not expected to have anyone attend his funeral at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. Adkins served in the Navy from Feb. 11, 1963, to Oct. 18, 1966. Affordable Burial & Cremation Service in Killeen has coordinated with the Navy Casualty Office to ensure Adkins will receive military honors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.