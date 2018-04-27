The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 State Highway 195, Killeen, will be the site of an unaccompanied veteran burial at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
Seaman Lucianco Gayton, a U.S. Navy veteran, served from August 1971 to August 1975.
Gayton will be buried with full military honors.
Lake Shore Funeral Home, Waco, is handling the arrangements.
