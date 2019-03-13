More than 50 people took time out to pay their respects to John Lynn Loyd, a United States Army veteran.
The burial took place at the Central Texas Veterans Cemetery in Killeen on Wednesday.
Like veteran Major Lee Shotwell Jr., who was buried on Tuesday, Loyd had no family members present and didn’t leave behind much information except that he served from 1963 to 1965, cemetery officials said.
Still, members of Killeen’s veterans community showed up to honor their fellow veteran.
Stanley Allen, who conducted the service said he “commend everyone here who took the time to say farewell to a friend we didn’t know.”
Lake Shore Funeral Home in Waco has coordinated with the Fort Hood Casualty Office to ensure Loyd received military honors.
Norma Stiver was Loyd’s caregiver through Friends for Life, a nonprofit that treats seniors and people with disabilities, particularly those without family.
Stiver, who accepted the flag on his behalf, said she expected to be alone during the service.
“It’s so good to see this many people come out and support,” she said.
Loyd’s burial marks as the 102nd unaccompanied veteran funeral in the state, according to officials.
