The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen will conduct an unaccompanied veteran burial at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11, for Staff Sgt. Alan Fredrick Zumbrun, a United States Air Force veteran. Zumbrun served in the Air Force from 1952 to 1961 and has been awarded the Air Force Longevity Service Award with one oak leaf cluster and the Good Conduct Medal with two bronze loops. He is not expected to have anyone attend his funeral, as no next-of-kin are able to attend.
Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery staff has coordinated with the Air Force Casualty Office at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas to ensure that Zumbrun will receive full military honors. If no next-of-kin presents themselves at the ceremony, the on-site representative of the Veterans Land Board will accept the United States flag on Zumbrun’s behalf.
The Veterans Land Board, which runs the cemetery, works with the local community and fellow veterans support groups to ensure that no veteran is left behind after they pass away. The Central Texas community is encouraged to attend.
The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery is at 11463 State Highway 195 in Killeen.
