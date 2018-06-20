The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will conduct an unaccompanied veteran burial with full military honors for Pvt. Steven Mayer, a Marine Corps veteran, at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Mayer served in the Marine Corps from February 1975 to March 1975.
Jenkins Funeral Home in Burnet is in charge of arrangements.
The public is encouraged to attend.
The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery is at 11463 State Highway 195 in Killeen.
